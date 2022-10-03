Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts from $659, Samsung monitors, more in Monday’s best deals

All of today’s best discounts are now going live to kick off this fine Monday, with some of the very first Apple Watch Series 8 deals leading the way. Pricing now starts at $659 on cellular models, which are joined by a chance to save on Samsung’s M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor at $120 off. Plus, you can score a new all-time low on Razer’s Kishi MFi iPhone controller at $45. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 deals go live from $659

After checking into our favorite bands on the market, today Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows for those who opt for the higher-end styles. Right now, the 45mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel wearable with Milanese Loop band is down to $749. Normally fetching $799, this is your first chance to save and a new all-time low at $50 off. Those same savings also apply to the the 41mm Milanese Loop style at $50 off, as well as some other models from $659.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor packs iMac vibes

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $580. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer delivers $120 in savings in order to mark the second-best price to date. We saw it on sale for less once before during a several hour flash sale, but today’s price cut is the only readily-available chance to score it under $600.

Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

All-time low brings Razer’s Kishi MFi iPhone controller down to $45

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $45. Currently marking a new all-time low, today’s price cut is down from the usual $100 going rate in order to undercut previous offers by $10. We’ve never seen it sell for less, with the discount making room for the more recently-released second-generation model.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: