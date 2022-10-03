Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming points for Apple products [U]

Update October 3, 2022: Chase says the launch of this promotion has been delayed. It will now start on October 15.

Chase is once again launching one of its more lucrative credit card promotions for those shopping at Apple. Starting today through November 30, Chase is offering boosted redemption values when cardholders use Ultimate Rewards points to shop at Apple. The exact values vary depending on which Chase card you have.

Chase first launched its dedicated Apple Ultimate Rewards Store back in 2018, giving its cardholders the option to redeem points for Apple products. The dedicated Apple storefront is accessible via the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and offers pretty much every product you’d find from an Apple Store itself. This includes the latest MacBook Air, the new iPhone 14 lineup, and more.

Here are the details on this promotion:

Freedom, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Flex, and Freedom Student: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Cash, Ink Cash and Ink Business Unlimited: Points are worth 10% more

Ink Business Preferred and Ink Plus: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Preferred: Points are worth 25% more

Sapphire Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

JPMorgan Reserve: Points are worth 50% more

The program works by allowing customers to use their points as credit towards their Apple purchases. For example, if you choose to buy an Apple device that costs $120 at $1.25 redemption value, and pay for half using points, you would use 4,800 points, and your credit card would be billed $60.

As always, you can usually get a better bang for your buck when using your Chase points for travel or transferring them to a travel partner. You can learn more about credit card rewards and point values with third-party apps like CardPointers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: