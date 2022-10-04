iPhone 14 Action Mode test against GoPro Hero 11 unsurprisingly shows mixed results

An iPhone 14 Action Mode test put the new feature up against the current leading action cam, the GoPro Hero 11.

It’s not a fair fight, of course. The iPhone 14 has to do it all, while the GoPro only has to do one thing well – but it’s still interesting to see where the iPhone held up against the competition, and where it didn’t …

What Apple says about Action Mode

Here’s how Apple describes it:

Action mode [gives] incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. It uses the full sensor with more over-scan and advanced roll correction to make video look incredibly stable when you’re in the middle of the action. Simply toggle it on for great-looking, smooth video without having to carry extra gear like a gimble. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR.

In other words, Apple zooms in sufficiently that it can straighten the image and crop out the black corners you’d get without doing so. Other action cams work on the same principle.

Our own iPhone 14 Action Mode test

We of course did our own test, and found that the bigger the action, the better the result.

In this case, you can see a slight reduction in bounce when at a walk. But where Action mode shines is on a run. Action mode is another killer new camera feature Apple has added to the iPhone 14 lineup. It creates a great smooth-looking video with just a tap and without the need for stabilizing equipment like a gimbal.

CNET’s test against the GoPro Hero 11

CNET carried out a side-by-side test of both cameras mounted on the same chest-strap.

The first significant difference found is that the iPhone starts with a 4K sensor and crops down to 2.8K. The GoPro, in contrast, has a larger sensor so that it can output 4K even after a crop.

When it came to true action, like bouldering, the site’s Justin Eastzer was surprised to discover that the difference in stabilization performance was relative small, only really showing up when jumping.

Stabilization was comparable between the two, which was surprising, especially since the iPhone and GoPro were against my chest during such intense running and jerkiness. The GoPro’s stabilization was definitely better when I jumped off the boulders

But that didn’t mean the two were equivalent.

The GoPro’s 4K footage looks sharper and the color is significantly more saturated than the 2.8K video from the iPhone […] The GoPro and its wider lens did a better job at including my arms within the frame. The camera can go even wider with its Hyperview lens that also adds a fisheye look to video, which some people prefer.

When it came to cycling over rough ground, Eastzer said there was no comparison.

When I hit big bumps on the ground, the iPhone’s video had noticeable blur and appeared more unsteady. The GoPro handled the bumps so well that you’d never know they were there […] I [also] appreciate the GoPro’s wide view and increased resolution. The slightly distorted edges make you feel like you’re experiencing the action first hand. The iPhone’s footage looks flat and feels less immersive.

He concluded that you’ll probably still want a dedicated action cam if you’re into extreme sports, but does think people will capture some decent videos from more everyday action – as well as some cool music videos. You can check out the full video at the top of the CNET piece.

Have you done your own iPhone 14 Action Mode test? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

