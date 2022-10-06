Apple scores hefty discount on 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine in France

Zac Hall

- Oct. 6th 2022 9:30 am PT

Apple antitrust fine appeal in France
0 Comments

Apple appears to have secured a major discount on its 1.1 billion euro antitrust fine in France. The company has successfully had the fine reduced to 372 million euros by a French court, according to a new report.

Reuters is the first to report on the substantially reduced penalty. Citing “two sources with knowledge of the matter,” the report said three factors are responsible for the significantly lower fine.

The fixed-pricing charge has reportedly been thrown out and the time scope of another charge has been reduced. Finally, the court “decided to significantly lower the rate applied to calculate the overall fine,” Reuters reported.

Apple will also appeal the remaining fine, the company told Reuters.

The 1.1 billion euro fine was set in March 2020 after a French court found Apple guilty of anticompetitive monopoly practices. The company was accused of creating illegal agreements with its distribution network. Fines were also applied to Apple’s wholesaler partners Tech Data and Ingram Micro.

The record-breaking fine was attributed to years of alleged malpractice. Apple claimed the fine was politically motivated. Separately, Apple has also been under fire in France over App Store ads and practices.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple

Apple

Apple was founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976. Today, it's considered one of the 'Big Tech' technology companies, alongside Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Antitrust

Antitrust

There are growing concerns that Apple could be facing an anti-trust investigation by the US Department of Justice.
France

About the Author

Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.