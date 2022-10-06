Apple reminds customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, in stores tomorrow

Apple has reminded customers about iPhone 14 Plus availability, with the larger version of the base model on sale in Apple Stores tomorrow, October 6.

It follows reviews landing this morning, in which those who got early access praised the great battery life of the final model to go on sale following last month’s launch …

Apple highlighted the fact that the Plus model is lighter than the Pro Max, due to an aluminum chassis instead of stainless steel.

The iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic, and the best battery life ever in an iPhone, arrives at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Friday, October 7. Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus online will also begin receiving deliveries Friday […] “iPhone 14 Plus brings the larger 6.7-inch display and the best battery life ever on an iPhone to more people,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “This is a great option for customers who want a much larger screen in a light and durable aluminum design with big enhancements to all cameras, excellent performance, essential safety capabilities, and 5G. Whether a customer is upgrading to a new iPhone or trying iPhone for the first time, iPhone 14 Plus is a huge upgrade and an unbeatable choice.”

The fourth model in the line-up offers a choice of five colors: midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (Product)RED.

Apple went on to list a whole range of features un an unusually dense description.

With an expansive 6.7-inc2 Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 14 Plus is great for seeing more content on-screen, having a larger canvas for on-the-go photo and video editing, and watching TV and movies. And the larger display, combined with A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU — faster than the competition at any price point — makes iPhone 14 Plus a go-to device for gaming, revealing beautiful graphics that can run at higher frame rates for longer periods of time, thanks to an updated internal design that has better thermal dissipation for better sustained performance and easier repairability, all while offering the best battery life ever in an iPhone. With industry-leading durability features, iPhone 14 Plus is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone — and from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance. The advanced camera system on iPhone 14 Plus boasts a giant leap in low-light performance thanks to Photonic Engine, the new enhanced image pipeline. Photonic Engine applies Deep Fusion earlier in the imaging process, delivering brighter, more true-to-life colors and beautifully detailed textures in mid- to lower-light scenes. This benefits photos across all cameras, delivering 2x better low-light performance on the Ultra Wide camera and new front TrueDepth camera, and 2.5x on the new Main camera. And with the best video in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Plus features the new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking handheld video that adjusts to significant motion during filming, and supports Dolby Vision HDR recording. With gimbal-like video stabilization, Dolby Vision HDR, and Cinematic mode in 4K at 24 fps and 30 fps, iPhone 14 Plus is a powerful creative tool. The entire iPhone 14 lineup brings groundbreaking safety capabilities to iPhone, including Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. With Crash Detection, iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. This feature also works with Apple Watch, seamlessly leveraging the unique strengths of both devices to get users help efficiently. And when users are off the grid, Emergency SOS via satellite allows iPhone to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when a user is outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My.

Pricing starts at $899.

The iPhone 14 Plus initially goes on sale in more than 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Two further iPhone 14 Plus availability dates have been announced. Friday October 14 will see the model go on sale in 23 more countries, including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Brazil, Columbia, and Mexico are added on October 28.

