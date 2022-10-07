iPad mini 6 starts at $400 in Friday’s best deals, Nomad Apple accessories, more

It is Friday once again, and we’re now heading into the weekend with all of the best Apple discounts. Leading the way this time is Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returning to second-best prices at $99 off. Then we have a pair of featured accessory discounts, with Nomad’s fall Apple gear sale being joined by a rare price cut on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returns to second-best prices

Joining all of this week’s other best Apple deals, Amazon is now offering the latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $400. Down from $499, you’re looking at the first discount in a month, the second-best price at within $1 of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save. Those who need additional storage or even cellular connectivity are also in luck with much of the same $99 discounts.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

Nomad launches fall Apple accessory outlet sale

Nomad is now heading into the weekend today with the launch of its latest Outlet sale. Discounting a collection of cases, chargers, and other Apple accessories in the process, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across a collection of different previous-generation gear. Our top pick is giving iPhone 13 series owners who aren’t planning to upgrade a chance to save on Nomad’s Sport Case, which drops to $30. You’d normally pay $40, with today’s offer delivering the best price of the year at 25% off. This is $2 under our previous mention and the first chance to save in months, as well.

Nomad’s Sport Case brings a different take on protection to your iPhone 13 series handset that comes centered around a minimalist, high-gloss, hardshell backplate. Paired with a grippy TPE bumper around the edges, this case provides 6-foot drop protection on top of aluminum buttons and integrated MagSafe support that you can read all about in our review.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone 14 hits $130.50

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $130. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts we’ve seen since launching earlier this year, coms within $3 of our previous mention, and marks the second-best price to date. As one of the latest 3-in-1 charging stations from Belkin, this recent MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight in the current lineup.

Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 14 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

