iPadOS 16.1 slated for late October launch, potentially alongside new hardware

Back in August, Apple announced that the release of iPadOS 16 was delayed until October, while iOS 16 was released to the public last month. At the same time, we’ve been hearing rumors of new iPads and Macs coming soon. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has now reported that iPadOS 16.1 will be released later this month in time for the new product announcements.

iPadOS 16.1 and new products coming soon

According to Gurman’s sources, iPadOS 16.1 (which will be the first release of iPadOS 16) “is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th.” The journalist says that Apple wants to make sure it has fixed any major bugs or problems with the new version of the iPad operating system, which has been criticized due to instabilities experienced in its beta phase.

But more than that, Gurman also notes that the update may hint at new products coming soon. Apple has already scheduled the release of its Q4 2022 earnings for October 27. In the past, the company has launched new products the week of its earnings calls in October.

For instance, the 2021 MacBook Pro was announced on October 18 and hit stores a week later on October 26. The Q4 2021 earnings reports were released two days later on October 28. Something similar happened with iPhone 12 in 2020, which was announced on October 13 and arrived in stores on October 23. That year, Apple scheduled its earnings call for October 29.

A few weeks ago, the journalist reported that new Apple products might be announced with a press release on the company’s website. Although Apple is known for holding its special events, some new products (usually minor updates) are quietly announced on Apple Newsroom and Apple.com.

What to expect from Apple this month

According to rumors, Apple is expected to introduce at least two new iPad models this month. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac revealed exclusive details about the 10th-generation iPad. The entry-level iPad will get a new design, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and a USB-C port. At the same time, Apple has plans to upgrade the iPad Pro with the faster M2 chip.

When it comes to the Mac, the company has also been working on a new Mac mini, as well as updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, both with faster variants of the M2 chip. These computers may also be announced later this month.

However, those who want to see the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro and Apple’s mixed reality headset may have to wait until 2023.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: