Apple expands Stage Manager to non-M1 iPads, removes external display support from all models

Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers. After ten betas since its original announcement during the WWDC 2022 keynote – and a lot of complaints about the Stage Manager feature – Apple is planning to add this feature to other iPad Pro models that don’t feature an M1 chip.

The information comes from Engadget:

That changes with the latest iPadOS 16 developer beta, which was just released. Now, Apple is making Stage Manager work with a number of older devices: it’ll work on the 11-inch iPad Pro (first generation and later) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later). Specifically, it’ll be available on the 2018and 2020 models that use the A12X and A12Z chips rather than just the M1. However, there is one notable missing feature for the older iPad Pro models — Stage Manager will only work on the iPad’s build-in display. You won’t be able to extend your display to an external monitor.

Story in development

