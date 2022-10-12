1Password 8 now includes rebuilt Apple Watch app with Large Type view and watch face complications

The awesome credentials management app 1Password has always treated the Apple Watch with care. 1Password lets you selectively sync login information from the iPhone to the Apple Watch. That’s still something iCloud Keychain doesn’t offer. Now the latest version of 1Password 8 includes a totally rebuilt watchOS 8 with a new set of features.

Mac, iPhone, and iPad first

1Password 8 launched on the iPhone and iPad as an all-new app in August. The update introduced a customizable home screen with a new design for personalizing the app experience. The transition to 1Password 8 started on the Mac last spring with a similarly overhauled desktop client.

1Password 8 for Apple Watch

As work continues on 1Password 8, the latest update brings a brand-new version of the Apple Watch app:

With the latest update to 1Password 8 for iOS, your Apple Watch can now serve as a secure window into your most important information as well – even when your phone isn’t on you, or you have no internet connection. 1Password for Apple Watch provides quick access to two-factor codes, Wi-Fi passwords, secure notes, or any other items you choose to bring with you.

As part of the new feature set, 1Password 8 for Apple Watch includes the great Large Type option found on other versions of the app. 1Password credits larger screens on Apple Watches for making this feature possible. If you’re unfamiliar, Large Type lets you tap into a password and view it in a much more readable format than by default.

Users can also now launch 1Password for Apple Watch directly from any watch face with new complication sets. This includes an option for jumping directly to specific accounts with two-factor codes for the fastest access.

More

1Password details other ways of using the Apple Watch app in its blog post:

View all your custom fields (including multi-line notes) and custom item icons. We even support Markdown for notes. Designate individual items in your 1Password account using your iPhone to have them sync securely to your Watch. From there, you can view them even when you’re away from your phone and have no internet connection.

Version 8.9.6 also brings a list of changes and updates to the iPhone and iPad versions. See the full change log and download 1Password 8 from the App Store.

