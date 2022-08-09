1Password 8 launches for iOS with new home screen, customization options, more

1Password for iPhone and iPad is getting a big update today. With a focus on speed, a new home screen, customization options, and more, 1Password 8 is touted as a “brand-new experience” for iPhone and iPad users.

One of the biggest changes with today’s 1Password update is an all-new home screen with new customization options. You can now easily hide, unhide, and reorder everything you see on your 1Password home screen.

This includes the ability to pin different fields to your 1Password home screen.

What are pinned fields? The easiest way to make 1Password truly yours. You can pin any field in a 1Password item directly to your home screen, so you always have instant access to, say, your bank’s routing number or the one-time code for your Twitter login.

The focus on customization also extends to a new navigation bar that’s always pinned to the bottom of the interface. This new navigation bar allows you to:

Quickly access your home screen: Here you’ll find your favorites, recent items, or anything else you want fast access to.

Access all items across all your accounts: All your vaults, all your tags. It’s all here.

Search everything: When you tap the search button, the search field is immediately focused. Just start typing to find what you’re looking for.

Boost your security: Get one-tap access to the all-new Watchtower experience for mobile.

The new Watchtower design for iPhone and iPad aims to make it more clear when your password for a website or service has been compromised. There are new actionable alerts that tell you how to protect yourself as well as improved integration into your security score.

Interestingly, 1Password 8 has been released as a new application for iPhone and iPad. This means 1Password is still available and that your app will not automatically update. You’ll have to head to the App Store and manually download 1Password 8 if you want to update.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: