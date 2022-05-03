1Password 8 for Mac now available with new interface and improved Watchtower

Popular password manager platform 1Password last year announced that it was working on a major update for the Mac version of its app. Today, 1Password 8 is now being rolled out to macOS users with multiple enhancements and new features, including a redesigned interface and improved Watchtower.

The company says that the new version of 1Password helps users to ensure that their passwords are secure while also helping them to find and access login details faster and easier.

Featuring a sleeker and more intuitive design, the next generation of 1Password for Mac helps users manage and protect their most sensitive information. New and enhanced functionalities, including improved performance, security and speed, reinforce users’ productivity to help them get more done, faster – whether at work or at home.

One of the most notable changes in 1Password 8 is the interface, which has now been redesigned with a more modern look and feel consistent with the design language introduced with macOS 11. The iconography has also been revamped so that users can identify items at a glance, in addition to the app’s sidebar and search.

Among the new features, Quick Access makes the process of logging into websites using 1Password much more intuitive, even when the app is not open. At the same time, Autofill now works with macOS apps and even system prompts.

With the new Watchtower, 1Password users will have access to a detailed graph showing the status of their saved passwords. The dashboard will highlight in one place all passwords that can or should be changed for better security and alert users to compromised websites. And now developers can generate and manage workflows with SSH.

Current 1Password subscribers can upgrade to version 8 for free. If you’re a new user subscription plans start at $2.99 per month. More details about 1Password 8 for Mac can be found on the app’s website.

