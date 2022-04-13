1Password 8 beta now available for iPhone and iPad with new design, rebuilt ‘Core,’ and more

1Password 8 is now available as a public beta for iPhone and iPad, and it brings a number of major changes to the popular password manager. The update comes after 1Password 8 debuted for the Mac last year, with a controversial transition to a cross-platform electron core.

1Password 8 brings an all-new design, new features and customization options, and much more. Head below for the details.

First and foremost, 1Password 8 for iOS was written with a combination of SwiftUI and Rust. The company explains that this means 1Password for iOS now “more stable, more performant, and more secure than ever before.” 1Password calls this the “1Password Core” and says it brings the “full capabilities of a desktop-class 1Password app are in the palm of your hand.”

In addition to the rebuilt core of the app, 1Password 8 for iOS also brings a “next-gen design” for iPhone and iPad.

When we began work on 1Password 8 for iOS, we started with a fresh canvas and then filled it with all the things that makes 1Password great, backed by over a decade of experience shipping amazing apps for iOS. Over the last couple years we’ve been making a concerted effort to unify our design language. We built a user interface that’s cohesive across all our apps, but also makes you feel right at home on the platform where you’re using it. The updated designs result in a modern take on 1Password that is both familiar and fresh.

This new design brings additional customization options as well. The Home tab of the app has been updated and allows you to customize the design based on how you use 1Password, such as disabling features, changing what appears at the top, and more.

Meanwhile, 1Password 8 for iPad features a full layout that takes advantage of the iPad’s screen real estate. This includes a customizable sidebar, multi-tasking support for Split View and Slide Over, and more.

Finally, 1Password 8 for iPhone and iPad brings the full Watchtower experience for the first time. Watchtower is 1Password’s feature that “tells you about password breaches and other security problems with the items you have saved in 1Password.”

1Password 8 for iPhone and iPad is in public beta testing now, and you can join via the company’s website.

