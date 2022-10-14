mophie powerstation plus combines integrated Lightning/USB-C cables and fast charging

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 14th 2022 8:41 am PT

mophie powerstation plus charger
1 Comment

mophie is out with its newest portable battery today that offers a convenient experience for Apple users. With built-in Lightning and USB-C cables plus an extra USB-C port, the powerstation plus makes it seamless to juice up iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and more with fast charging on the go.

mophie launched the new powerstation plus today with availability direct from the company and exclusively at Apple Stores as far as third-party retailers (Apple online coming soon).

powerstation plus specs

  • Built for iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and any USB-C devices
  • Integrated Lightning and USB-C cable, plus an additional USB-C port for input and output
  • 20W fast charging output when charging one device (possible from any cable/port)
    • 27W total output when charging multiple devices
  • 10,000 mAh capacity
  • 4-light LED power indicator
  • Compact design
  • 2-year warranty
  • Price: $79.99 (look for 20-30% off offer from mophie)

Here’s a look at the ends of the powerstation plus:

9to5Mac’s take

This looks like a handy compact battery to keep in a bag for daily commutes as well as longer travel. Integrated Lightning and USB-C cables remove the headache of keeping track of cords and the USB-C port for input/output adds versatility.

You’ve also got 20W fast charging for iPhone and iPad plus the option to charge multiple devices at once – but at slower speeds.

With good Lightning or USB-C cables easily running $15-30 a piece on their own, $79.99 for the powerstation plus with built-in cables and a 10,000 mAH battery feels like a solid value.

