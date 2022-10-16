Apple Music with spatial audio coming to cars for the first time

Apple Music’s popular spatial audio feature is expanding to cars for the first time. Mercedes-Benz accounted today that it is adding Apple Music with spatial audio to a select number of its cars starting today, but support for the feature comes at a cost…

In a press release, Mercedes-Benz and Apple announced that Apple Music with spatial audio is now directly integrated with the MBUX infotainment system first in the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class, the EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE, EQE SUV, and the S‑Class. The feature is available to these cars when equipped with the 31-speaker Burmester 3D or 4D sound system, which is an added cost at the time of purchase of $4,550 or $6,730 respectively.

This gives drivers “studio-quality sound better than in any concert hall” and “a fully immersive listening experience with unparalleled, multidimensional sound and clarity.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, touted the new partnership in a statement:

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time. Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music and it’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.”

This marks the first time Apple Music’s spatial audio feature has expanded to car infotainment systems. Apple first announced the feature last year, alongside support for lossless streaming. Spatial audio and lossless streaming are available to all Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost.

