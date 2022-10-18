Apple debuts Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad with detachable two-part design, trackpad, function keys

Michael Potuck

- Oct. 18th 2022 8:35 am PT

iPad Magic Keyboard Folio
5 Comments

To complement the just announced 10th gen iPad, Apple has launched the new Magic Keyboard Folio. It comes with a built-in trackpad, a two-piece design with detachable keyboard, adjustable angle stand, 14-key function row, and more.

The Magic Keyboard Folio comes as a great first-party case and keyboard option for the latest entry-level iPad. Apple has offered the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and Air for several years and now it’s debuted the Magic Keyboard Folio as the answer for its more affordable iPad.

Interestingly, the Magic Keyboard Folio even has some upgrades over the more expensive Magic Keyboard – a detachable keyboard design and a 14-key function row.

Magic Keyboard Folio specs

Here’s how Apple describes the new keyboard folio:

  • Comfortable typing experience with a scissor mechanism with 1 mm travel.
  • Large click-anywhere trackpad supports Multi‑Touch gestures and the cursor in iPadOS.
  • 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts.
  • Versatile two-piece design provides front and back protection and detachable keyboard.
  • Adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles.

However, a difference between the Magic Keyboard and new Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10th gen iPad is the latter is only available in white.

The main downside here looks to be the premium price at $249 which is more than half the price of the new entry-level $449 iPad.

Apple has opened preorders for the Magic Keyboard Folio. The first deliveries will arrive to customers starting October 26.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12