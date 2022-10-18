Apple debuts Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad with detachable two-part design, trackpad, function keys

To complement the just announced 10th gen iPad, Apple has launched the new Magic Keyboard Folio. It comes with a built-in trackpad, a two-piece design with detachable keyboard, adjustable angle stand, 14-key function row, and more.

The Magic Keyboard Folio comes as a great first-party case and keyboard option for the latest entry-level iPad. Apple has offered the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and Air for several years and now it’s debuted the Magic Keyboard Folio as the answer for its more affordable iPad.

Interestingly, the Magic Keyboard Folio even has some upgrades over the more expensive Magic Keyboard – a detachable keyboard design and a 14-key function row.

Magic Keyboard Folio specs

Here’s how Apple describes the new keyboard folio:

Comfortable typing experience with a scissor mechanism with 1 mm travel.

Large click-anywhere trackpad supports Multi‑Touch gestures and the cursor in iPadOS.

14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts.

Versatile two-piece design provides front and back protection and detachable keyboard.

Adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles.

However, a difference between the Magic Keyboard and new Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10th gen iPad is the latter is only available in white.

The main downside here looks to be the premium price at $249 which is more than half the price of the new entry-level $449 iPad.

Apple has opened preorders for the Magic Keyboard Folio. The first deliveries will arrive to customers starting October 26.

