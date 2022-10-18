Deals: Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount, iPhone 13/mini all-time lows from $590, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by the very first Apple Watch Ultra discount. Then go check out the new all-time lows on iPhone 13/mini handsets from $590, which rounds out all of the offers alongside Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather Case at $53. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount

Joining the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 discounts, the even more rugged all-new wearable from Amazon is joining in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, the very first Apple Watch Ultra discount has arrived at $780 for the 49mm cellular wearable with the green Alpine Loop band. Down from $799, this has been the only chance to save on the recent release since its debut last month, as well as the first time since the launch that the wearable has been readily available to ship.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as an even more capable and rugged wearable compared to the standard Series 8 or any of its predecessors. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and side button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

iPhone 13/mini all-time lows emerge from $590

Through the end of today, Woot is kicking up its latest certified refurbished iPhone sale that’s discounting Grade A Refurbished handsets in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Amongst the sale, today is the first time the retailer has marked down prices on iPhone 13 series handsets, with a pair of all-time lows now available. Right now, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now discounted to $680. That’s down from the original $799 going rate and delivers a rare chance to save on the handset, not to mention $119 in savings.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too.

Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather Case sees first discount to $53

The iPhone 14 Plus might have been the last of Apple’s new handsets to begin shipping, but now its official Leather MagSafe case is the first of the lineup to go on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case for $53 in Midnight. Down from $59, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount on the recently-released accessory and is of course a new all-time low, as well.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 14 Plus in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Aside from the refreshed design to fit with the latest addition to Apple’s smartphone lineup, there’s much of the expected MagSafe connectivity and overall build that makes this one of the best options on the market for adding some premium protection into the mix.

