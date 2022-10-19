Global smartphone market continues to fall, but Apple boosts market share

Ben Lovejoy

- Oct. 19th 2022 7:00 am PT

Global smartphone market | iPhone 14
2 Comments

The global smartphone market continued its downward journey for the third consecutive quarter, according to the latest Canalys data – but Apple boosted its market share significantly.

Apple was the only company in the top five to grow its sales year-on-year, thanks to the popularity of the iPhone 14

The market intelligence company says consumers need their money for more important things right now, and it doesn’t see things improving any time soon.

In Q3 2022, the global smartphone market recorded its third consecutive decline this year, dropping 9% year-on-year, marking the worst Q3 since 2014.

The gloomy economic outlook has led consumers to delay purchasing electronic hardware and prioritize other essential spending. This will likely continue to dampen the smartphone market for the next six to nine months.

Apple was the only major company to increase sales year-on-year.

Apple was the only vendor in the top five to record positive growth, improving its market position further with an 18% share during the market downturn thanks to relatively resilient demand for iPhones.

Samsung’s wider range of models, hitting all price points, saw it retain the No. 1 slot, but it did have to continue discounting heavily to protect its position.

Samsung retained its leading position with a 22% market share driven by heavy promotions.

Analyst Amber Lui suggests that even Apple has had to think carefully about its pricing.

The pricing strategy of new products is cautiously crafted, even for Apple, to avoid significant pushback from consumers who now tend to be very sensitive to any price hike.

The firm shows Apple boosting its Q3 market share from 15% last year to 18% this year, retaining second position. That three-point boost equates to a 20% jump.

The one model Apple seems to consistently have trouble with is the second base model. The iPhone mini models never achieved much traction, so this year Apple did a 180 and gave the second base model a larger screen, instead of a smaller one. But reports say that the iPhone 14 Plus is also failing to hit expected sales levels.

Photo: Victor Serban/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor