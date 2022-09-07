There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design

With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup.

This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.

So as it stands today, here’s the iPhone lineup currently available from Apple’s website:

iPhone SE with 64GB: $429

iPhone 12 with 64GB: $599

iPhone 13 mini with 128GB: $599

iPhone 13 with 128GB: $699

iPhone 14 with 128GB: $799

iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB: $899

iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB: $999

iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB: $1099

As is standard practice, Apple has discontinued last year’s iPhone 13 Pro lineup. The notable change this year is that the iPhone 13 mini is still available for those who want a 5.4-inch iPhone form factor. Apple had been selling the iPhone 12 mini up until today, but it’s no longer available outside of the refurbished store.

With today’s changes, Apple discontinued the “mini” form factor for new iPhones and instead opted to launch the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display.

If you want a “mini” iPhone, you have two options as it stands today. You can buy the iPhone 13 mini in brand new condition starting at $599 for 128GB. Or, you can head to Apple’s refurbished store and buy the iPhone 12 mini with 256GB for $569.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that the availability of Apple’s refurbished products is often limited and can change at any time.

