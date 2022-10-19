iPad pricing brings even more pain to European buyers [U: AirTags and accessories too]

Base-level iPad pricing got a steep rise yesterday, as Apple updated the $329 iPad 9 to the $449 iPad 10. But things are even worse for European buyers, with a £499 starting price in the UK, and euro pricing starting at €579 or €589, depending on the country.

Apple has also substantially increased the sterling and euro prices of the iPad mini, meaning it’s now more expensive than the iPad 10 …

Entry-level iPad pricing

The iPad 9 and iPad 10 isn’t a true like-for-like comparison, of course. With the latest model, Apple has updated the design of the device to bring it into line with the iPad Pro models. That means you’re getting a much slicker-looking machine, with smaller bezels, flat sides, and new colors.

Spec-wise, you get a more powerful processor, USB-C, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, better cameras, better microphones, better speakers, and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio.

All the same, it’s a very big increase for someone looking to enter the Apple ecosystem for the first time – and in my experience, an iPad is often the first product to bring new customers on board.

Apple does continue to sell the older model, keeping the more affordable pricing in place.

In the UK, it’s hit the psychological £500 barrier, and in other European countries busted through the €500 one.

As a MacRumors reader noted, Apple has also increased the prices of the iPad mini by upward of 19%.

Strong dollar likely responsible

As with iPhone 14 pricing, the price rises likely reflect the strong dollar – meaning that both the pound and euro are worth a lot less than they were a year ago. Left is the dollar’s climb against the pound, and right against the euro, over the past 12 months:

Indeed, at one point following the UK’s disastrous mini-budget (since reversed), the pound came frighteningly close to parity with the dollar.

If Apple wants to maintain its dollar margins (and you bet it does!), then the only way to do this on overseas sales is to hike local pricing to bring in the same dollar amount. Apple also has to hedge somewhat against a trend that is going in entirely the wrong direction for European customers.

As we’ve noted before, you can’t compare headline pricing in the US and Europe because US pricing excludes sales tax, while the prices shown in the UK and European countries include VAT. That’s why an apparent $129 difference between US and UK pricing of the iPhone 14 is actually just a $20 difference.

If you’re in Europe and were planning to buy the iPad 10, has the pricing led you to rethink? Please let us know in the comments.

