Save $200 on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro and MacBook Air in Wednesday’s best deals, more

All of Wednesday’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a clearance sale on some of Apple’s M1-powered devices. Headlined by $200 off 12.9-inch iPad Pros, you’ll also be able to save the same amount on the M1 MacBook Air with a $799 all-time low attached. Then Twelve South’s leather BookBook iPad Pro cover rounds out the savings with the first discount to $56. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro see deep clearance after new models launch

Apple just revealed its new lineup of iPad Pros yesterday, and if you’re not convinced by the latest-generation, Amazon is offering a rare chance to score one of the best prices to date on the M1-powered iPadOS experiences. Starting at $999, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is now sitting at the second-best price to date with $200 in savings attached. There’s also the very same $200 in savings applied to a wider collection of storage capacities and connectivity offerings in order to deliver near all-time low discounts.

Even with the new 2022 model just being announced, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro provides a compelling experience from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Save $200 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air

Amazon now offers Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $799 in three different colors. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings while marking a return to the lowest price of the year for one of the first times. This is also the best price to date overall, delivering some added savings over the latest releases in the macOS stable.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Twelve South’s leather BookBook cover stylishly protects your 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

Amazon now offers the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 11-inch iPad Pro at $56. Normally fetching $70, this accessory for both M1 and M2 iPad Pro is now on sale for the very first time. The 20% in savings deliver a new all-time low and for comparison, this is $1 under the only discount we’ve seen on the matching 12.9-inch model. Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect, and then head below for some additional info.

