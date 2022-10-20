Addigy announces new integration with Malwarebytes to support enterprise deployments

Addigy, an Apple device management vendor that focuses on serving the MSP space along with corporate IT teams, has announced a new integration with Malwarebytes, a provider of real-time cyber protection, to streamline Apple device security management for IT professionals by providing out-of-the-box policies.

“Without a doubt, cybercriminals are taking note of the growing number of Apple devices in the enterprise,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder and CEO of Addigy. “We know this by the ever-increasing cyberattacks on Apple endpoints year after year. Even though Apple has continued to introduce new security initiatives and quickly patches vulnerabilities in its software, more is needed to protect business users from the increasingly complex IT threat landscape, which has seen an influx of malware attacks. Addigy’s integration with Malwarebytes contributes to the solution by providing IT professionals with an added layer of protection to Apple endpoints.”

Malwarebytes’ OneView platform allows Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT administrators to streamline operations with centralized user management and reporting. Addigy now provides its customers with a streamlined way to deploy MalwareBytes from the Addigy portal. The integration with Addigy includes the following Malwarebytes products: Incident Response (IR), Endpoint Protection (EP), Endpoint Protection for Servers (EPS), Endpoint Protection and Response (EDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response for Servers (EDRS).

Key Features of Malwarebytes OneView

Single multi-tenant console – OneView's multi-tenancy enables you to fave centralized management of customer servers, endpoints, license subscriptions, reporting, and global policies.

Remediation – In case of a threat, OneView offers automated controls for rapid response powered by its award-winning remediation technology.

Subscription management – Intuitive design allows you to manage customer license subscriptions more easily

Endpoint activity reporting – With OneView, MSPs receive detailed customer reports that help quantify the benefits of their security services.

Client endpoint administration – OneView simplifies control over security policies, software updates, role-based access—and much more.

Module additions – Vulnerability Assessment, Patch Management, and other add-on modules provide an additional layer of security.

“We are a global consultancy firm with over 180 Mac devices across the world,” said Andrew Robinson, manager of IT at Impact International . “We have been using another anti-malware provider for a few years, and although Addigy let me deploy this to all my devices, I had to create a complicated install script and push out a number of other bits to make it work. When I heard Addigy was partnering with Malwarebytes and that I would not have to create my own deployment, I jumped at the chance to try it out. Adding the Malwarebytes add-in to my policies was simple; within minutes, the endpoints had the software and were showing in the Malwarebytes portal — it couldn’t be easier.”



“At Malwarebytes we are committed to serving the underserved, which all too often are small- and medium-sized businesses. By partnering with leading MSPs, we can cost-effectively deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to keep organizations safe,” said Brian Thomas, vice president of Worldwide MSP and Channel Programs at Malwarebytes. “Addigy is the perfect partner to accelerate our shared mission to help Apple users manage endpoint risks at scale.”



