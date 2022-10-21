Deals: Apple TV 4K clearance to $100 all-time low, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, more

It is Friday once again, and we’re heading into the weekend by rounding up all of the best discounts. Headlining the savings this time around, Apple TV 4K is being cleared out for a new $100 all-time low and a chance to bring Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad 2 to your macOS desktop for $85. Then lock-in an off-season discount on Eve’s new Aqua HomeKit Water Controller. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple TV 4K cleared out with new all-time low of $100

After seeing Apple launch a new version earlier in the week, Amazon is now beginning to clear out previous-generation Apple TV 4K models starting at $100 for the 32GB capacity. Down from its original $179 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $9 below our previous mention – this is also $29 under what you’d pay for the newer model. This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Additionally, you’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Bring Apple’s latest Magic Trackpad 2 to your macOS desktop

Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $85. You’d more regularly pay $129 for the accessory, with today’s offer delivering $44 in savings in order to mark the first discount since back in August. This is also matching the best discount of the year.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Eve’s new Aqua HomeKit Water Controller with Thread hits $130

Amazon is now offering the Eve Aqua Smart HomeKit Water Controller with Thread for $130. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts we’ve seen since launching earlier this year with $20 in savings. This is matching the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in August. Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

