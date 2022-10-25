Amazon is adding a new way to pay at checkout… and it’s still not Apple Pay

Amazon is adding a new way for shoppers to pay for their purchases, and it’s not Apple Pay. Despite being one of the largest online retailers to resist Apple’s payment platform, Amazon is opting for Venmo instead. Here’s how the new Venmo integration will work via Amazon…

Ahead of the lucrative holiday shopping season, Amazon announced in a press release today that it is adding support for Venmo purchases starting today. This feature will allow Amazon shoppers to link their Venmo account to their Amazon account. From there, you can pay via your Venmo balance or a backup debit or credit card.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” said Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments. “We’re excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order.”

The new Venmo integration with Amazon will start rolling out to select shoppers today in the United States. The companies say it will be fully available to all US shoppers by Black Friday.

9to5Mac’s Take

While Amazon adding Venmo integration is a useful addition, I’d really like to see the company finally adopt Apple Pay. Amazon remains one of the largest online retailers to resist adding support for Apple’s payment platform.

Apple Pay would bring a number of benefits to Amazon shoppers, including the added convenience and security of being able to authenticate purchases with Touch ID or Face ID. Apple Pay also seamlessly lets you pick different cards to pay with and it works across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Maybe someday.

