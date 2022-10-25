Deals: Anker iPhone 14 accessory sale from $11, Samsung M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and a collection of must-have Anker accessories for iPhone 14 lead the way from $11. Then go score the second-best discount on Samsung’s M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, as well as the very first markdown on the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker iPhone 14 accessories start from $11

Anker is delivering its latest Amazon storefront sale today, and in the process marking down a collection of its most recent chargers and accessories from $11. Our top pick has the new Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger for $48. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since launching earlier in the fall at 20% off. This comes within a few dollars of the all-time low, and is the second-best price so far on the new release. With enough juice to power up everything from the latest iPhone 14 or Pixel 7 to M2 MacBooks, Chromebooks, and everything in-between, this GaNPrime charger can dish out 65W from its three ports. There’s a pair of USB-C slots which can each tap into that 65W max output, as well as the USB-A slot for topping off smaller accessories and the like. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know.

Second-best discount delivers Samsung’s M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor

Samsung is now offering its 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor for $530 in several styles. You’ll also find the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date following a $170 discount. Not only is this $50 under our previous mention, but also we have only seen it sell for less once before during a several hour flash sale a few months back. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II see very first discount

Launching last month to compete with the new AirPods Pro 2, Bose debuted its QuietComfort Earbuds II with a competitive feature set to match. Now, we’re seeing the first chance to save go live courtesy of Amazon, with the new earbuds dropping down to $282. You would normally pay $299 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $17 off. Sure, it’s not the steepest discount, but it lets you get in on the latest from Bose without paying full price.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

