Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad

Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.

Duolingo has become known for its app that teaches new languages in a fun and intuitive way. The company has been expanding this experience to other areas of education, such as basic reading for children with Duolingo ABC and now math with the new Duolingo Math app.

Duolingo Math was designed for kids, but it works for adults too

A research conducted by Duolingo concluded that many people don’t like math because they had difficulties with it in elementary school. As a result, parents who have had this experience are sometimes unable to help their children with math lessons.

According to the company, Duolingo Math teaches elementary-level mathematics that help younger kids have a stronger foundation. The app provides lessons in multiplication, division, fractions, area and perimeter, geometry, measurements, and decimals. Just like with the company’s main app, the new Math app motivates students to complete lessons with mini games and challenges.

Whether you’re studying fractions in the classroom or calculating the tip at a restaurant, math is a key part of our everyday lives. And isn’t it time that learning math was a little more fun? That’s where Duolingo Math comes in: This free app is designed to make learning math a stress-free, engaging experience for all ages.

Of course, while the app is designed for children, Duolingo notes that adults can also take advantage of it to review and strengthen their math skills. The company doesn’t rule out the idea of including more complex exercises in the future.

If you want to give Duolingo Math a try, the app is now available for free on the App Store.

