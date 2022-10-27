Buy an iPhone 14 with a Visible plan and get a $200 gift card plus Beats Studio Buds for free

Visible, the Verizon-owned wireless carrier that offers unlimited 5G plans for as low as $30 a month, has launched a great offer for those looking to buy a new iPhone 14. Customers who buy any model of Apple’s new lineup of smartphones will get a free Beats Studio Buds (while supplies last), plus a $200 gift card to spend almost anywhere you want.

A free gift card and Beats Studio Buds with your new iPhone 14

Thanks to the Choose Your Own Gift Card program, new customers who switch to Visible from another carrier can buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max and get a $200 gift card. And there are a bunch of gift card options available for Visible customers, including Amazon, AutoZone, Best Buy, Groupon, Hotels.com, Sephora, Target, and Uber Eats.

But that’s not all. When you buy a new iPhone 14 after switching to Visible, you also get a pair of Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones for free (while supplies last), while they normally cost $150. You can read the full review of the Beats Studio Buds here on 9to5Mac.

At the end of the day, you end up getting $350 in gifts just for buying a new phone. Not only that, but there’s also the fact that Visible offers good plan options for much lower prices than its competitors. To make things even simpler for consumers, there are only two plans available: Visible and Visible+.

Visible’s affordable plans

With the Visible plan, which costs $30 a month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, plus unlimited mobile hotspot, spam protection, and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Visible+ comes with all that, plus access to the superfast 5G Ultra Wideband, unlimited roaming in Mexico and Canada, and calls and text from the US to multiple countries. This plan costs $45 per month.

One big advantage of Visible is that it is based on Verizon’s extensive 4G and 5G coverage. Plus, it has no fees or contracts, and you can manage your plan or request support directly from Visible’s iOS app.

Which iPhone 14 to choose?

This time, iPhone 14 comes as a minor upgrade compared to iPhone 13, as the main differences are the updated camera sensors, Action Mode for better video stabilization, front-facing camera with autofocus and better low-light performance, car crash detection, and the same A15 Bionic chip CPU as last year, but now with an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM.

iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is a more significant upgrade compared to last year’s Pro model. That’s because iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a new always-on display with slightly reduced bezels, Dynamic Island replacing the notch, a new 48MP wide camera, and the A16 Bionic chip.

But of course, if you’re coming from an older iPhone, any of the new models will end up being a great upgrade for you.

