Report: Major League Soccer broadcast for Apple TV is technically ambitious, but may cut corners to hit 2023 season start deadline

Starting in 2023, Apple TV is the exclusive streaming home for all Major League Soccer matches. This deal involves the MLS taking on almost all production duties. The Athletic reports MLS wants to send on-site announcers to commentate all games, offer multiple audio streams and other interactive elements, and use as many as 12 cameras per match.

However, the report says technical production planning for the broadcast is running behind schedule. The league is yet to sign an executive producer, for instance, and is facing many logistical challenges to pull off such an ambitious broadcast. Some corners may be cut to hit the 2023 season start deadline …

In case you need a reminder, the landmark Apple-MLS deal will see the launch of a new MLS service available through the Apple TV app, which will be the only place to watch all Major League Soccer games, with no regional blackouts or restrictions. All games will be available through the separate Apple-MLS subscription package (pricing details not yet announced), many games available with Apple TV+ subscription, and some games offered wholly for free. The deal lasts through 2032.

MLS is handling production of all games, spanning multiple languages. According to the report, it will need as many as 12 English-language broadcast teams, and at least as many again Spanish-language teams. Another three teams will handle French commentary for games including Canadian teams. Additional commentary teams will also be needed to handle the heavy slate of matches.

MLS also wants to advance the technical details of how the games are presented to viewers, compared to the current underfunded status quo. That mandate will include streaming all games in 1080p (with 4K to follow in future years), with coverage from 15-20 field cameras. In addition to the ~15 separate broadcasts for each game being played, MLS has also committed to a pre-game show, a post-game show and a whip-around highlights show. Games will mostly be broadcast on Wednesdays and Sundays.

One source indicated to The Athletic that the league is running months behind where it would ideally be, in terms of getting all the logistics in order. One problem is finding enough production trucks to handle the multi-camera feeds. The first MLS match of 2023 is scheduled to kickoff on February 25. The report suggests MLS may have to pare back some of its premium technical quality goals, at least for the beginning 2023 season, as it simply won’t be ready in time.

Apple will set the price for the MLS streaming service package, and is in charge of name and branding. Pricing has not been publicly announced. The Athletic says Apple is likely to offer significant discounts to attain a lot of subscribers initially.

The report also says that the Apple deal involves product placement commitments. Major League Soccer coaches will be equipped with iPads to use on the bench during matches, and referees may be fitted with Apple Watches. Team kits will be adorned with Apple branding (likely the Apple TV logo, or the logo of the MLS Apple streaming service).

We’ll have to see how this all shakes it when the first game airs next February. Apple’s partnership with MLS is just one of its sports ventures. It already streams two regular season baseball games a week with MLB Friday Night Baseball. It is also widely reported to be chasing streaming rights for the prestigious NFL Sunday Ticket package. Apple is also believed to be exploring other sports rights around the world.

