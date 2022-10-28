Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more

It is Friday once again! We’re highlighting all of today’s best Apple deals as we head into the weekend, with the new M2 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows at $150 off. Then go check out these clearance offers on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, which wraps up the savings today alongside ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

MacBook Air delivers M2 performance and MagSafe

Wrapping up all of this week’s best Apple deals, Amazon is now rolling out another chance to save on the latest M2 MacBook Air. Discounting two different models with free shipping across the board, with the entry-level 256GB configuration leading the way at $1,049. Down from $1,199, the $150 in savings here deliver a match of the all-time low for only the third time. The savings also continue over the elevated 512GB model, which is now also sitting at $150 off and matching the all-time low of $1,349.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

11-inch M1 iPad Pro models now start from $700

After seeing the new M2 models debut just last week, Amazon is now carrying the clearance prices on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros over to the 11-inch M1 form factors. Pricing starts at $700 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen this year at $99 off. You can also lock-in much of the same savings on elevated storage capacities at $99 off, as well.

All powered by the M1 chip, Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity much like its newer counterpart. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package that’s well below the newer M2 model. Get a closer look in our coverage.

ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $217. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at within $2 of the all-time low while saving you $33. Our last mention for comparison was over a month ago at $15 more. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air-quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned-down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

