Satechi’s 165W USB-C 4-Port GaN Charger brings power to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more

On the final day of CES, Satechi has launched its most powerful USB-C multi-device charger to date. The new 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger features enough juice to conveniently power up four Apple devices simultaneously with a compact design.

Satechi unveiled its new 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger in a press release and video to close out CES.

The new compact GaN charger offers the following outputs:

100W for a single device

100W/60W for two devices

60W/60W/45W or 100W/30W/30W for three devices

60W/45W/30W/30W for four devices

This GaN 4-port Charger comes with a space gray finish in US, EU, UK, and AU versions and also includes a handy stand. It features a removable power cord for flexibility.

The US model of the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger is available to order now priced at $119.99 with deliveries starting on January 14. And Satechi is doing a 20% off promo with code “CES20” at checkout.

Those in the EU, UK, and Australia can sign up for an alert when the new charger is available.

9to5Mac’s take

This looks like a fantastic charger for most Apple fans out there. Sure, the 100W single-device charging doesn’t hit the 140W fast charging that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is capable of, but keep in mind that is only available when using the MagSafe cable and large Apple-provided power brick.

100W MacBook charging + 3 more ports is going to meet the needs of the vast majority of users. And above and beyond Apple’s single-port USB-C chargers that come with MacBooks and iPad Pro, this 4-port GaN charger from Satechi offers much more convenience and flexibility in a more compact package.

Meanwhile, for those that don’t need 4-ports, Satechi also offers 66W and 108W 3-port USB-C GaN chargers priced at $55 and $75.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: