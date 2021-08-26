Review: Satechi’s GaN charger lineup with up to 108W is perfect for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad

Last month Satechi launched a new GaN lineup of compact and powerful USB-C chargers for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and more. We’ve been able to test out all the models including the most powerful that features 108W output with 3 ports – enough to juice up a MacBook Pro while simultaneously fast charging iPhone and iPad. Read on for a closer look at why these are the perfect chargers for Apple users.

All of the new Satechi GaN chargers are much more compact than Apple’s standard MacBook chargers and also include more ports (for the 66 and 108W versions). Here are all the output variations they automatically deliver.

Satechi GaN USB-C Charger specs

66W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger – $54.99 65W output for 1 device 30W/30W for 2 devices 45W/20W for 2 devices 30W/18W/18W for 3 devices



108W 3-port USB-C GaN Charger – $74.99 100W for 1 device 60W/45W for 2 devices 88W/20W for 2 devices 45W/30W/30W for 3 devices 58W/30W/20W for 3 devices 65W/20W/20W for 3 devices



100W GaN USB-C Wall Charger – $69.99 High power charger for 1 device at a time Enough power for any of Apple’s MacBooks including 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro



Design and build

Along with a much more compact design than Apple’s stock MacBook chargers, the Satechi GaN USB-C chargers feature a black and space gray finish that better matches Apple’s hardware.

66W 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger

108W 3-Port USB-C GaN Charger

You’re getting the same space-saving folding prongs but with more power and ports. Above are the 3-port 66W and 108W models, and below is a look at how much smaller the 100W USB-C Wall Charger is compared to Apple’s 87W power adapter.

As is typical for Satechi, you’re getting a quality build that should last for years and years. And the chargers are ETL and CE certified to verify they’re fully safe to use with your devices.

In use

After spending a few weeks with the Satechi USB-C GaN Charger lineup, I’ve stopped reaching for any other chargers. While there are a lot of options on the market, many of the compact GaN chargers have an external cord to manage and carry around. The mix of the GaN tech, folding prongs, 3-port design, and Satechi quality make these quintessential chargers for Apple users.

The 66W and 108W 3-Port Chargers are my favorite. No matter what devices you have, they offer the ability to charge a MacBook, iPhone, and iPad. And with some setups, even fast charge iPhone and iPad alongside your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.

I also love the space-saving design of these chargers. Here’s a closer look at them compared to the AirPods Pro charging case:

And here’s the 66W 3-Port model next to Apple’s 87W power adapter:

Satechi GaN USB-C Charger wrap-up

Whether you’re looking for a replacement for your main Apple device charger or a secondary option, I don’t think you can go wrong here. All of the Satechi models are priced less than the closest power equivalent versions from Apple (which are less powerful) and you’re getting a more compact design with up to 3 USB-C ports, and a black/gray finish.

One thing to keep in mind, these chargers are sold without cables. Satechi makes some great nylon braided options if you need some.

You can pick up the GaN USB-C Chargers direct from Satechi and when in-stock from its Amazon storefront too.

