Satechi launches GaN USB-C charger lineup incl. 108W 3-port model for Mac, iPhone, iPad

Satechi is out today with a new GaN lineup of compact and powerful USB-C chargers for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and more. There are three options with the top model featuring 108W output – enough to juice up a MacBook Pro while simultaneously fast charging iPhone and iPad.

Adopting GaN for the new USB-C charger lineup plus a folding prong design means Satechi was able to really make these compact and easily portable.

There’s a 66W 3-Port version, single port 100W model, and the most powerful option features 3-ports with a total output of 108W.

The 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger can output 65W for one device or 30W/30W, 45W/20W, and 30/18/18. This will be a good fit for those with a MacBook Air along with iPhone, iPad, and more.

The 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger is a solid option for those with a MacBook Pro plus iPhone, iPad, etc. It can output 100W for one device as well as 60W/45W, 88W/20W, 45W/30W/30W, 58W/30W/20W, or 65W/20W/20W.

Lastly, the single-port USB-C 100W Wall Charger is a simple, high-power charger for one device at a time – a good backup or replacement for Apple’s 96W or 87W charger that comes with the 16- and 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The new USB-C GaN lineup is available now direct from Satechi as well as its Amazon storefront. The 66W model sells for $54.99, the 100W single-port goes $69.99, and the 108W 3-port is priced at $74.99.

And Satechi is doing a 15% off promotion for the launch of its new chargers through July 31 with “GANFAST15” at checkout on Satechi.com and Amazon.













