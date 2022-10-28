Popular ‘Resident Evil Village’ game comes to macOS exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs

Back in June at WWDC 2022, Apple announced that the new Metal 3 API coming with macOS Ventura would enable a new category of games for the Mac. One of the first titles to take advantage of this technology is the popular game “Resident Evil Village,” which is now available for Macs for the first time.

Resident Evil Village, now on the Mac

For those unfamiliar, Resident Evil is a popular survival horror game. In Resident Evil Village, the player controls a character in search of his kidnapped daughter. The gameplay has a lot of action with collectible weapons and enemies such as snarling werewolves, screaming gargoyles, and other monsters.

“Village” is the eighth title in the Resident Evil franchise, and as such, it has a lot of references to the previous games. Still, those who have never played Resident Evil before will certainly enjoy the game the same way.

The game is categorized as a AAA title, since it was developed for consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. According to Apple, games like Resident Evil Village can now run smoothly on the Mac thanks to Metal 3 and its MetalFX upscaling feature combined with the power of Apple Silicon chips.

The incredibly atmospheric visuals. From a towering gothic castle to a sprawling, decrepit factory, each location is packed with jaw-dropping detail and a delicious sense of dread. And while you’re being hunted by Lady Dimitrescu—a 7-foot-tall vampire with giant claws—you can make Village’s visuals as fluid as they are frightening by enabling Metal 3’s MetalFX upscaling feature. Who knew terror could look so good?

Available exclusively for Apple Silicon Macs

Unfortunately for some users, Resident Evil Village requires a Mac with an M1 chip or later. This means that it won’t work with any Intel-based Mac, not even the 2019 Mac Pro. According to users who have already had a chance to play the new game, it runs super well on the MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip and reasonably well on the M1 MacBook Air.

Resident Evil Village is now available on the Mac App Store for $39.99. The arrival of the game on Mac coincides with the release of the new “Winters Expansion DLC,” which will be available for macOS users soon.

Will you give the game a try? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: