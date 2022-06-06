Apple gaming updates bring AAA games to some users

As part of the macOS Ventura announcement, Apple has unveiled new updates to gaming. Metal 3 is the latest version of the Metal software that brings new experiences to gamers.

Macs running Apple Silicon can now play titles like EA’s GRID Legends, Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. Previously, these games available on gaming consoles and/or high-performance gaming PCs. Since Apple Silicon is also on iPad, game developers have the opportunity to bring AAA games to both Mac and iPad. Mac and iPad gamers don’t have to feel left out anymore because they don’t have a gaming-oriented computer.

There’s also buddy controller support so two players can now use wireless controllers while gaming across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

According to an Apple press release:

Metal 3, the latest version of the software that powers the gaming experience across Apple platforms, introduces new features that take the gaming experience on Mac to new heights and unleash the full potential of Apple silicon for years to come. MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then apply resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing. The result is accelerated performance that provides gamers with a more responsive feel and graphics that look stunning. Game developers also benefit from a new Fast Resource Loading API that minimizes wait time by providing a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic and immersive gameplay.

Additionally, Apple’s updates to gaming includes being able to use Game Center to SharePlay games with friends. It’s coming to iPad, Mac, and iPhone in an update later this year.

