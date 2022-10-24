macOS Ventura now available for Mac users with Camera Continuity and Stage Manager

After months of beta testing, Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura to all users. The next major update to the Mac operating system introduces new features like Camera Continuity and Stage Manager, as well as new apps like Clock and Weather.

What’s new in macOS Ventura?

macOS Ventura (or macOS 13) comes with several new features. The next version of the operating system enhances the continuity features between iPhone and Mac so that an iPhone can now be used as a computer webcam. Another new continuity feature lets you transfer a FaceTime call from an iPhone to a Mac or vice versa.

Just like on iOS, iMessage users can finally edit and unsend messages on macOS. Mail has also been updated with options to unsend emails, and Safari now supports passkeys, a new way to authenticate to apps and websites without a traditional password.

There are many other new features like Desk View, new gaming APIs, redesigned Game Center dashboard, Stage Manager, and a Weather app for the first time on a Mac.

How to update

You can install macOS Ventura by downloading it from the Mac App Store or from the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app on your Mac.

Official release notes

macOS Ventura makes the things you do most on Mac even better, with big updates to the apps you use every day, including Mail, Messages, and Safari. You can use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac with Continuity Camera. There’s also an entirely new way to automatically organize your windows with Stage Manager. And when you upgrade, you get the latest security and privacy protections for your Mac.

Mail

Undo send, scheduled send, remind me, and follow up make staying on top of email even easier

Improved search delivers more accurate, complete results and provides suggestions as soon as you begin to type

Spotlight

Quick Look support makes it easy to preview files by pressing the Space bar on a result

Image search helps you find images on the web and in Photos, Messages, Notes, and Finder

Rich results for musicians, movies, businesses, sports, and more

Safari and Passkeys

Shared Tab Groups let you share a set of tabs with others and see the Tab Group update instantly as you work together

Passkeys offer an easier and safer sign-in method, designed to replace passwords

Messages

Edit a message, undo send, and mark as unread make everyday messaging easier

SharePlay in Messages lets you enjoy activities like watching movies, listening to music, and more with friends while messaging

Collaboration provides a simple way to invite others to collaborate on a file via Messages and get activity updates in the thread

Photos

iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it easy to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library that seamlessly integrated into the Photos app

Stage Manager

Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, putting your active app in the center and other open apps on the left side of your screen

Easy app switching by clicking on any open app on the left side of your screen

Group apps together to create sets of apps within Stage Manager

Quick Desktop access for easily dragging and dropping files into apps in Stage Manager

FaceTime

Handoff in FaceTime allows you to move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad, and vice versa

Continuity Camera

Continuity Camera allows you to use iPhone as a Mac webcam when you bring iPhone close to Mac and place it in a stand (iPhone XR and later)

Video and lighting effects include Portrait mode (iPhone XR and later), Center Stage (iPhone 11 and later), and Studio Light (iPhone 11 and later)

Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show what’s on your desk during a video conference (iPhone 11 and later)

This release also includes other features and improvements:

Clock app for Mac features world clocks, timers, and alarms, delivering a more consistent experience across your Apple devices

Weather app comes to Mac, optimized for the larger display, and features immersive animations, hourly forecasts, and detailed weather maps

Lift a subject from the background, isolating the subject of an image, so you can copy and paste it into apps like Mail and Messages

Focus filters hide distracting content in apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari, and third-party apps

System Settings includes a refreshed design that’s easier to navigate and has a new name

Rapid Security Response delivers security improvements to macOS even faster

Live Captions (beta) automatically converts audio into text for users who are Deaf or hard of hearing to follow along more easily with calls and media content (Mac with Apple Silicon)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: