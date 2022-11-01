CASEKOO Magic Stand Cases for iPhone 14 Series [Video]

As beautiful as the iPhone 14 series may be, with the latest color options, for most of us a case is a necessary evil. The CASEKOO Magic Stand Cases are designed to provide maximum protection in a minimalist form – with a hidden feature.

Invisible until you need it, the cases have a flip-out stand, which allow your phone to be easily positioned in either landscape or portrait format for video calls, movie watching, and other hands-off usage. But that’s not all …

Military-grade protection, with built-in airbags

The primary job of an iPhone 14 case is, of course, to keep your phone safe from damage – and that’s a job CASEKOO takes seriously.

The case has a three-layer, shockproof frame, made from the same high-hardness material used in police riot shields, intended to shrug off major impacts. The military-grade drop protection has been tested to ten feet, far higher than any real-life drop it is likely to experience, with a 1.5mm lip all around the screen.

If you do drop your iPhone, tests show that the most likely impact is to the corner of the device, so CASEKOO adds additional protection here in the form of a U-Shock airbag. This is designed to gently cushion the phone and its internal components from the shock, while the rear lenses are protected by a 2.5mm raised lip around the camera module.

If all that isn’t enough to reassure you, the case is SGS certified. SGS is a Swiss public company which has been inspecting and testing products since 1878. Tested with 4,500 drops from 36 angles, the iPhone 14 inside it experienced zero damage.

Full MagSafe compatibility

There are a number of cases which claim MagSafe compatibility, but not all of them allow pass-through of the full 15W charge. Indeed, some cases cut the charging rate in half.

CASEKOO cases use a MagPrime Array to ensure you can still get the full 15W MagSafe charger output to your phone while it’s inside its case.

The company’s cases are also 100% compatible with all MagSafe accessories, including Apple’s battery pack and iPhone leather wallet.

Invisible stand

That MagSafe ring on the back of the phone isn’t just there to ensure full power transmission when charging. Simply flip the ring out to reveal a stand which can support the iPhone at a comfortable viewing angle in both landscape and portrait modes.

With a high-quality machined hinge, the stand is solid despite its minimalist form factor. Pull out part of the way to support the phone horizontally, or fully to convert it to a vertical stand.

When you’re done, simply flip it back into place, where it folds completely flat with a satisfying snap.

All this in a sleek, minimalist design

The CASEKOO Magic Stand Cases have a simple, understated design, with a slightly translucent back. The non-slip material is comfortable to grip, and anti-fingerprint coating ensures that the case continues to look good in real-life use.

Despite the beefy protection the case offers, it is surprisingly thin, unlike many bulky and awkward protective cases.

15% off for 9to5Mac readers

You can order the phone from the company’s website or on Amazon (for iPhone 14/Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max). Use the code 9to5Mac at checkout to receive a 15% discount and enter its iPhone giveaway for a chance to win.

You can also follow the company on Twitter, for future product announcements and deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: