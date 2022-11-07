Nanoleaf expands design possibilities with ‘Lines Squared’ modular HomeKit lights

Nanoleaf launched its Lines modular HomeKit lights (reviewed) just about a year ago and we saw an update bringing a matte black option this past spring. Now the company has launched “Lines Squared” with 90-degree connectors instead of the 60-degree hexagon ones that the original version include.

Nanoleaf launched the new Lines Squared variant of its smart HomeKit lights today and shared details in a press release:

“Nanoleaf, the global industry leader of smart lighting innovation, announces today the Nanoleaf Lines Squared smart LED light bars with a first of its kind modular design. Lines Squared give users the ability to connect the sleek back-lit light bars at 90º angles using square Mounting Connectors to create linear or “squared” designs to set up clean lines around door frames and corners or experiment with geometric designs for a statement art piece.”

The new option features the same smart modular light bars (but 4 included vs 9 with the standard kit). You can also mix and match the 60-degree hexagon connectors with the new 90-degree square ones if you already have Lines or want to pick up both the original Lines and new Lines squared kits.

Specs

11 x 0.78-inch (28 x 2 cm) lights

HomeKit, Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT, and SmartThings support

Thread/Matter + Thread Border Router support

Backlit and modular light lines

Music visualizer and screen mirror features

Easy instalation/setup

$99.99 for Lines Squared (4 lights), $159.99 for the original Lines (9 lights)

The new lights should show up as available for pre-order shortly. Check out our detailed coverage for more on Nanoleaf Lines:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: