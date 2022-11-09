Bad Bunny named Apple Music artist of the year, as company highlights his achievements

Bad Bunny – aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has been named Apple Music artist of the year for 2022, as the company highlighted some of the achievements of the Puerto Rican rapper and singer.

Apple said that Bad Bunny “truly owned the year” and “ushered in a seismic shift in global pop over the past few years” …

Apple made the announcement today.

Global recording artist Bad Bunny was announced today as Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, in acknowledgement of the musician’s artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022. So many of music’s biggest stars released amazing music in 2022 — one truly owned the year. Released this past May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time. And beyond the eye-popping numbers, Bad Bunny has truly ushered in a seismic shift in global pop over the past few years. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

Ocasio said that he was part of a broader growth in the popularity of Latin music.

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny tells Apple Music in an exclusive film, out today, that gets up close and personal with the 2022 Artist of the Year. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.” Upon being presented with the Apple Music Award, he adds: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

Apple listed some of the artist’s achievements.

Bad Bunny is the biggest Latin artist of all time by streams worldwide on Apple Music.

Upon its release on May 6, 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti became the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music, holding the record for first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” holds the record for the biggest Latin song of all time by first-day streams worldwide.

Bad Bunny has logged 22 songs on the Daily Top 100: Global, breaking the record for most simultaneous entries by a single Latin artist.

Bad Bunny’s songs have reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 34 countries worldwide — more than any other Latin artist. He’s hit the top 10 of the chart in 77 countries.

44 of Bad Bunny’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in countries across the globe, and three of his songs have hit No. 1 on the Global chart — more than any other Latin artist.

Bad Bunny holds the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 Latin albums by first-day streams.

In February 2018, Bad Bunny became Apple Music’s first Latin Up Next artist for the platform’s rising artist program.

He also served as the debut host for Trap Kingz, the first Spanish-language global radio show on Beats 1 radio, and hosted the show’s first six episodes in 2017.

If you’re not already familiar with Bad Bunny, you can check out his music here – as well as find out his own picks in an Apple Music Latin playlist.

