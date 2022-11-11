Friday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro first discount at $120 off, HomePod mini $80, more

If you can believe it, it is Friday once again and we’re dishing up all of today’s best Apple price cuts. Heading into the weekend, we have three enticing offers headlined by the first chance to save on Apple’s just-released 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $120 off. Then go check out the rare offer on HomePod mini in all five colors at $80, as well as the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First discounts land on Apple’s just-released 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

After seeing the smaller 11-inch counterpart go on sale earlier in the month, we’re now tracking the very first chance to save on Apple’s all-new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Courtesy of authorized Apple retailer Expercom, the just-released flagship iPadOS experience is now down to $1,044 with the 128GB Wi-Fi model. Normally fetching $1,099, like you would currently pay at other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is delivering the only discount so far at $55 off. There’s also as much as $120 in savings across elevated storage tiers and cellular models.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

HomePod mini in all five colors drops to $80

Target is now discounting all five colors of Apple’s HomePod mini for $80. Normally fetching $99, this is one of the first discounts of the year and an all-around rare chance to save. We’ve previously seen discounts to $83, which were exclusive to Costco members. So now not only can you score the best price of the year at $19 off, but also lock-in a discount that’s available to all. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14.

Best price of the year lands on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack

Amazon is now offers the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $71. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings while delivering one of the best discounts to date. We last saw it on sale well over a month ago at $74, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen this year. Designed to pair with all of Apple’s most recent smartphones, including the new iPhone 14, its official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a recent firmware update that went live earlier this fall that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

