Bluetti EP600 saves money when the electricity grid is up, saves the day when it’s down

European consumers are facing eye-watering rises in electricity costs this winter, as the Ukraine crisis has reduced supplies of Russian gas. That has dramatically increased the cost of gas-generated electricity, which has driven up the wholesale price of all sources of electric power.

The BLUETTI EP600 modular Energy Storage System (ESS) provides a simple and affordable way to capture power from solar panels. This can significantly reduce the amount of power you need to draw from the grid – as well as proving battery backup for your entire home during power cuts …

A simpler and more affordable solar power system

Your own solar power system enables you to generate your own electricity, free of charge. But most home solar systems are expensive and complex, requiring you to connect solar panels to an inverter or MPPT (maximum power point tracker) to manage the supply, and convert it to usable form.

The EP600, from BLUETTI POWER INC, is different. It’s an all-in-one system which allows you to connect solar panels directly. It has an integral hybrid inverter, which means that it can both provide mains power at 230/400V AC, and be topped up by mains power when required.

Solar charging is fast, thanks to a 6,000W input capacity. An EP600 connected to two B500 batteries can be fully-charged in just 2.2 hours of sunlight.

With whole-home power backup capability

But the EP600 doesn’t just save you money by reducing the amount of electricity you need to buy from the grid. It also lets you keep your home powered when the grid is down, be it a brief power outage or major emergency.

The modular design of the system means that you can buy as little or as much battery capacity as you need – and can add to it later if you decide you need more than first anticipated.

The capacity starts with a single battery unit, which provides a beefy 9kWh. This will will keep your essential home appliances up-and-running during a power outage. At the other end of the scale, you can connect up to 16 batteries, to provide a massive 79kWh – enough to power your entire home for several days.

Uninterruptible power supply

An unexpected power outage is no problem for EP600 users. The system also acts as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), passing grid power through the system. When the grid power fails, the system switches instantly to battery power, without any interruption to your home’s supply.

This means that everything from computers to fridge-freezers continue operating as usual.

No distracting noise, no pollution, no-hassle installation

Unlike gas-powered generators, the EP600 generates no distracting noise or pollution while it is operating. Sound levels are less than 50dB.

It’s also easy to install. While conventional home power systems must be wall-mounted in a covered space like a garage, the BLUETTI system offers maximum flexibility. Units can be wall-mounted or free-standing, and kept indoors or out. Adding additional capacity at a later date is as simple as buying and connecting additional B500 expansion batteries.

If you want a completely hands-off installation service, professional installers can take care of everything for you at an affordable cost.

Worry-free warranty of up to 10 years

BLUETTI has been in the business of eco-friendly energy storage systems for ten years, with millions of customers across more than 70 countries.

The EP600 uses the latest and most reliable battery tech. This means LiFePO4 battery cells, and an innovative battery management system (BMS) to automatically maximise battery-life by carefully managing charging and discharge cycles.

This is the reason BLUETTI can comfortably offer a warranty of up to 10 years, as well as 24/7 customer service.

Hi-tech app monitoring and control

Monitoring and controlling the system is as easy as opening the companion app.

The app shows you the current capacity of your system, how much power is being drawn from your solar cells and the grid, and the amount of power being drawn from the system. You can also power it up and down at the slide of an on-screen toggle.

This allows you to use the system in the most cost-effective way. If grid electricity costs vary by the time of day, you can choose to use a combination of solar and grid power during off-peak times, storing the excess solar capacity. When peak time hits, you can switch to solar and battery power only, ensuring that you don’t pay peak pricing.

If you have enough solar and battery capacity to consistently generate surplus electricity, you can sell the excess to your power company.

Pricing and availability

Early-bird pricing is available on both the EP600 unit and B500 battery units from November 10th to December 31st. The discounted price is €8,999 for the EP600, and €3,599 for each B500 battery unit.

Orders open at 4pm Berlin time on November 10th, with free door-to-door shipping expected to begin just one week later.

Initial availability will be limited to a selection of European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Benelux Union (Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg), Poland, and Austria.

Learn more, and place pre-orders, on the company’s website.

