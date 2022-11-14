Facades app for iOS and Mac launches as the comprehensive Apple Store guide

Following up on his amazing app experience “Apple Store Time Machine,” Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber is back with a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With a beautiful UI, Facades makes it easy to “browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.”

Michael launched the free Facades app today and shared how it came to be plus all the handy features and details in a blog post.

“This is Facades, my new app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. With Facades, you can browse, discover, and bookmark a catalog of every current and former Apple Store.

Stores are grouped into convenient categories, so you can browse by location, design style, or store feature. I’ve included lists of moved, renamed, and closed stores. Store trends and statistics are illustrated with colorful charts. There’s even a list of unassigned store rollout numbers.”

Facades Apple Store field guide 1

When you bookmark something in the app, it’s synced to your other devices with iCloud. And Michael has also localized the app in Chinese too.

Facades is a totally free app for iOS and Mac, if you’d like to support Michael’s great work, he’s accepting donations via Venmo.

Check out more of Michael’s work:

Apple Store Time Machine

Ever wonder what the most iconic Apple Stores like the very first location, Apple Fifth Avenue, and Infinite Loop were like for their grand openings? Or maybe you were there and want to revisit the magic? Apple Retail aficionado Michael Steeber has put together his most impressive project yet, Apple Store Time Machine. It’s an amazingly immersive Mac app to experience and explore the most significant Apple Stores in incredible detail, exactly how they were on their grand openings.

Tabletops

To follow more of Michael’s work, check out his Tabletops blog on Substack.

