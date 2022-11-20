The Narwal Freo smart vacuum and mop robot intelligently cleans your floors, to save you time

The Narwal Freo is the latest smart vacuum and mop from Narwal. With 3,000 Pa suction, it can clean rooms with ease. The Freo robot vacuum intelligently detects how dirty a floor is, so it knows just how much to mop after vacuuming.

Get a special discount on your Narwal Freo for Black Friday: order here for just $999, from November 14 through November 30. Find out more about the features of Narwal Freo smart vacuum and mop robot below …

Narwal is an innovation-driven company, focused on providing intelligent cleaning solutions to the home. They pioneer efficient, professional cleaning technologies, with over 400 patents pending. Based on this research, the Freo is a brand new product offering in their range of smart vacuum and mops.

The Narwal Freo offers five different cleaning modes to choose from. Simply set the Freo to serve your needs. You can use Vacuum Only mode for targeted daily cleaning, and switch to Mop mode when you really need to remove some harsh stains.

Freo is the only cleaning robot to include a Vacuum then Mop mode, which first vacuums outwards from the base station and then mops back home. This avoids dry dust getting wet.

You can also use Vacuum and Mop mode to do both tasks simultaneously, for efficient daily maintenance. And with Freo mode, the robot is even smarter.

The special ‘Freo mode’ means the robot automatically carries out its vacuum and mop duties, with patented DirtSense technology to intelligently adjust the duration of mop washing depending on how dirty you floor is.

Smart-Swing also ensures the Narwal Freo can clean every nook and cranny of a space. When you get close to the edge of a wall, the rear of the robot twists to ensure the mops reach the extreme edges of your room. This superior cleaning pathing means that the Narwal Freo catches particulates, human hair, and pet hairs that other vacuums miss.

The robot will also automatically adjust the pressure and humidity of the mop on wooden and tile floors, as long as you set the flooring types on the app. With Freo mode, your cleaning robot just does the right thing — without you lifting a finger.

An infrared sensor means the Freo automatically avoids obstacles, and it includes cliff sensors to avoid accidentally falling down a flight of stairs, if used on upper floors of your home.

Narwal Freo measures about 35 centimeters in diameter, packing in a 5200 mAH Battery. When it’s time to charge, it automatically returns to the included charging dock. The pure cotton + nylon-polyester materials ensure the mop are both soft and long-lasting.

The Freo smart vacuum is the next-generation model from Narwal. The older Narwal T10 offered 1,800 Pa suction, and the Freo leapfrogs that to 3,000 Pa. That’s more than enough for a strong daily clean. You can control everything with ease using the newly-integrated LCD touch screen, or the app. And the intelligence of Freo really sets it apart from the pack.

Get your Narwal Freo at a special Black Friday price for just $999 — and get a special discount on an Accessories Pack with your order. The Black Friday sale runs from November 14 through November 30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: