Apple Fitness+ adds new Time to Walk episode with musician Chaka Khan

Chance Miller

Nov. 21st 2022

Apple is continuing to expand its popular Time to Walk series for Apple Fitness+ users. This time, the company has added a new Time to Walk workout featuring 10-time Grammy award winning musician Chaka Khan.

As reported by AP News, this new 32-minute episode debuted on Time to Walk on Monday:

In the 32-minute episode, Khan reflects on her upbringing in Chicago, how she found her better self in Europe, learning the music business and the importance of friendships during a walk through her neighborhood in Santa Monica, California. The episode features songs including Khan’s “Woman Like Me,” Joni Mitchell’s “California” and Mile Davis’ “Tomaas.” 

“Don’t take everything so fricking seriously because it’s not,” Khan said during her episode. The singer is known for her array of hits including “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire.”

“Life is just living,” she continued. “And when something happens to you, that is just life happening to you. So keep moving. And get stronger. It will strengthen you.”

The Time to Walk feature for Apple Watch is designed as a way to “encourage users to walk more often” and to reap the associated benefits. Each workout features “influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.” It first debuted in January of 2021 with a slate of different options and has expanded since then.

You can find the Time to Walk (and Time to Run) experiences in the Fitness app on your iPhone or Apple Watch. There are over 70 different workouts from which to choose.

