Apple TV+ drops first three episodes of action thriller ‘Echo 3’ early for Thanksgiving

Moved up from its usual Friday release time, Apple TV+ today released the first three episodes of its new action thriller series Echo 3, starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman.

The series focuses on the rescue of Amber, a brilliant young scientist. With no one else stepping up to the plate, military veterans Bambi and Prince, her brother and husband respectively, embark on a treacherous mission to locate and rescue her.

Amber Chesborough (played by Jessica Ann Collins) is researching addiction, and travels to Colombia to study whether hallucinogens can help treat addiction habits. However, she is captured by rebels somewhere along the Colombia-Venezuela border.

When no one official will help look for her, naturally her relatives of Special Forces pedigree set out to find her. This charts out the balance of the series, which shows how brother Bambi and husband Prince, played by Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, engage in battle with the rebels to bring her home.

The series hails from The Hurt Locker writer Mark Boal. It is based on popular Israeli series ‘When Heroes Fly’.

How to watch Echo 3

The show is an Apple original, which means it is only available on Apple TV+. You need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the film.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month — free to cancel anytime. TV+ is also included with Apple One bundle subscriptions. If you’ve never used Apple TV+ before, you can get a seven day free trial.

Watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app available on a variety of platforms, including Apple devices like the Apple TV 4K set-top box, Roku stick, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity, many smart TVs and more. You can also watch in a web browser on a PC at tv.apple.com.

The first three episodes of Echo 3 are available now, November 23. The remainder of the season will debut weekly, each Friday through January 13.

Echo 3 Episode 1: November 23, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 2: November 23, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 3: November 23, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 4: December 2, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 5: December 9, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 6: December 16, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 7: December 23, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 8: December 30, 2022

Echo 3 Episode 9: January 6, 2023

Echo 3 Episode 10: January 13, 2023

Echo 3 joins the growing Apple TV+ catalog of movies and TV shows. Next up, Apple will launch the highly-anticipated slave drama Emancipation starring Will Smith.

