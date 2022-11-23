St. Louis Apple Store abandons plans to unionize due to alleged ‘increased hostility’

Last week we heard the latest Apple Store moving toward unionization was in St. Louis. With what seemed like strong enthusiasm from employees and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) as the representation, an official filing to start the bid to unionize was made with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Just seven days later, the Apple Store employees have made a U-turn and dropped the effort, at least for now.

On November 16, the IAM shared it would be representing “approximately 82 Apple store employees in St. Louis” in the bid to unionize. The press release didn’t specify if that was the Apple Saint Louis Galleria or the Apple West County store.

IAM previously filed an “Unfair Labor Practice charge at the NLRB against Apple for requiring the St. Louis Apple store employees to attend a captive audience meeting and making threats of reprisal if the employees choose to organize with the IAM.”

Interestingly, IAM was who organized the first Apple Store in the US that successfully unionized in Maryland. But the situation changed quickly in St. Louis.

As reported by Bloomberg, the staff has now withdrawn its plan to move forward with the process.

The IAM says “anti-union practices and increased hostility towards workers” were factors in abandoning the effort. However, the group says its efforts around Apple Store unionization aren’t over:

“The IAM will continue to ensure that all labor laws are followed and remain hopeful that Apple workers will get the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Time will tell if the St. Louis Apple Store employees will attempt a unionization effort again like the Atlanta employees are aiming for.

Recent Apple Store unionization

In the US, there have been two stores that have officially unionized this year:

And the first Apple Store to make the move in the UK was in Glasgow:

Top image via Apple

