9to5Rewards: Abode HomeKit Bundle Cyber Monday deals (+ iPhone 14 Giveaway)

Abode is the only home security system (both DIY and professionally installed) on the market that allows users to control their security system and integrated smart home products like lights, locks + more with the Home app on any iOS mobile device.

With the Abode gateway — either the basic gateway or its Iota all-in-one security system (gateway + camera + sensor) — you can use the Home app to view alerts and video from other connected devices in the Abode home security system. Users can check their camera’s live feed on the Home app as well as organize and view their devices by room to make keeping track of each activity easy.

For Cyber Monday, you can get the full Abode HomeKit bundle discounted to $499 (Reg $800).

You’ll also find the Black Friday Bundle for just $249, and the Iota Black Friday Bundle among other standalone HomeKit-compatible accessories on sale.

