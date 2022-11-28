Hands-on w/ Chargeasap Zeus: The World’s First and Smallest 270W USB-C GaN Charger [Video]

Having a capable and fast-charging brick with multiple ports is an absolute MUST in today’s world. Most people carry more than one tech device with them, especially while traveling. People bring one or more smartphones, a tablet, a laptop, and more. So having one charging solution that can charge them all and charge them efficiently is becoming more and more of a need. Chargeasap’s new 270 Watt Zeus GaN charger will be able to charge all of your devices and then some!

Chargeasap’s story

Chargeasap is a consumer electronics startup originating in Sydney that has been creating highly innovative charging accessories for your mobile devices since 2016. Through the years they have been able to use the power of crowdfunding to create charging products that their customers need, want, and believe in. They have raised over $7 million across 10 crowdfunding campaigns and successfully delivered all of their backed products to more than 30,000+ customers in 130 countries. All of this product development and direct customer feedback has culminated in their latest product: the Zeus 270W GaN Charger

270W Zeus GaN Charger

The Zeus 270-Watt charger

Chargeasap’s Zeus charger is considered to be the world’s first and smallest 270-watt GaN charger. It comes equipped with four different USB ports with four different maximum outputs on each

140W USB-C PD

100W USB-C PD

100W USB-C PD

36W USB-A

The maximum output of the Zeus charger is 140 watts, meaning it’s powerful enough to charge the 16in Macbook Pro at full speed while also charging three other devices. It is also a GaN smart charger, meaning that depending on which device and how many devices you have plugged in, the Zeus charger will charge those devices at their highest efficiency while keeping battery health top of mind. Another thing to consider is the size and weight of the charger. It is much smaller than Apple’s provided charging brick for the 16in MacBook Pro and has almost twice the power and 4x the number of ports! So this Zeus charger is capable of charging up to three MacBooks and an iPhone without breaking a sweat.

The OLED display

You might have also noticed that there is a small display on the charger itself. This is an amazing feature to include because you are able to see how much power each device is drawing in real time. It provides its power readings in volts, amps, and wattage

Having this built-in OLED display is a great way to get an idea of how fast each device is charging and can also show you how “smart charging” works in real time. You’ll see the speeds increase when the batteries of devices are near empty or in active use, and you will also see the charging speed slow down when a device is almost at a full battery, helping to preserve battery health.

What’s in the box?

Included in the packaging:

Zeus 270W charger

Carrying sleeve

3 interchangeable region-specific outlet adapters

The Zeus does have one more nice feature, which is the two-way foldable and interchangeable prong, so you can have these ports pointing down, up, or even parallel to the ground. It also has the correct prong for each region!

Pricing and availability

The Zeus 270W charging brick is available through the company’s kickstarter campaign with early-bird backer pricing starting at $109! Shipping of product is expected in May of 2023 and finally will be available for the retail price of $219.

