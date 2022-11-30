Belkin launches AirPods Cleaning Kit, claims to remove earwax plus restore acoustic performance

Belkin has launched an intriguing AirPods Cleaning Kit this week. Designed for gen 1, 2, or 3 of Apple’s hit earphones, the kit includes a solution that the company says not only removes earwax but also brings “your high-quality audio back.”

Interestingly, Belkin says this cleaning kit is only for AirPods (all 3 generations) and does not list AirPods Pro as “compatible.” Here’s the company’s pitch for the kit which includes a cleaning brush, wax softener, cleaning gel, and microfiber cloth:

“Our Cleaning Kit for AirPods safely removes earwax buildup and restores acoustic performance without damaging your headphones. Get your high-quality audio back, and fully enjoy your Gen 1–3 AirPods longer.”

Belkin touts its AirPods Cleaning Kit will:

Removes earwax build-up

Restores acoustic performance

Simple, safe, and easy to use

Compatible with Gen 1, 2, and 3 AirPods

Won’t damage headphone

No mess

Packaging doubles as storage

Price: $14.99

Here’s a video walkthrough on how the process looks:

If you’re looking for a way to clean your AirPods with items you already have around the house, check out our full guide for both AirPods and AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: