Belkin launches AirPods Cleaning Kit, claims to remove earwax plus restore acoustic performance

Belkin has launched an intriguing AirPods Cleaning Kit this week. Designed for gen 1, 2, or 3 of Apple’s hit earphones, the kit includes a solution that the company says not only removes earwax but also brings “your high-quality audio back.”
Interestingly, Belkin says this cleaning kit is only for AirPods (all 3 generations) and does not list AirPods Pro as “compatible.” Here’s the company’s pitch for the kit which includes a cleaning brush, wax softener, cleaning gel, and microfiber cloth:
“Our Cleaning Kit for AirPods safely removes earwax buildup and restores acoustic performance without damaging your headphones. Get your high-quality audio back, and fully enjoy your Gen 1–3 AirPods longer.”
Belkin touts its AirPods Cleaning Kit will:
- Removes earwax build-up
- Restores acoustic performance
- Simple, safe, and easy to use
- Compatible with Gen 1, 2, and 3 AirPods
- Won’t damage headphone
- No mess
- Packaging doubles as storage
- Price: $14.99
Here’s a video walkthrough on how the process looks:
