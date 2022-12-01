Apple supporting World AIDS Day with Apple Store window displays and special watch faces to download

Apple is raising awareness for World AIDS Day, as part of its ongoing partnership with (RED) charity.

Apple Watch users can show their support by downloading a selection of special red-themed watch face configurations. Apple retail will also be promoting PRODUCT(RED) in the stores, with new window displays. As usual, a portion of every PRODUCT(RED) Apple product sold goes to the (RED) Global Fund.

Apple Books, Apple TV and Apple Music will also be featuring informative AIDs-related content in their respective apps and storefronts.

Since the partnership began back in 2006, Apple’s efforts have raised more than 270 million dollars for the (RED) charity, in the fight against AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa. More recently, (RED) has also directed effort toward taming the spread of Covid in these areas.

Many Apple products are available in PRODUCT(RED) colorways, including iPhone 14, iPhone SE and the Apple Watch Series 8. You can also get PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases.

Taking advantage of the Apple Watch face sharing feature, Apple has created seven watch face configurations to use and show support. You can get these faces from the Apple website, featuring carefully chosen tones to pair with a PRODUCT(RED) watch bands.

(RED) watch faces are available for the Metropolitan, World Time, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, Colour and Typograph faces. 9to5Mac first discovered these faces in early November.

