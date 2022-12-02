Apple TV+ teases 2023 content slate, including ‘Masters of the Air’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ season three

Apple TV+ today released a trailer for its upcoming content slate of original TV shows and movies for 2023. The sizzle reel includes teases of a bunch of new shows, including highly anticipated premieres like the drama miniseries “Masters of the Air,” a sequel to the acclaimed war dramas, “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

It also teased the third season of “Ted Lasso,” the sci-fi series “Wool,” Billy Crudup’s comedy “Hello Tomorrow,” and the Ridley Scott-directed feature “Napoleon,” among others.

The teaser highlights Apple’s top award wins for “Ted Lasso” as two-time Best Comedy Series Emmy winner and Apple Original Film “CODA” for its Oscar Best Picture success. It promises “the best is yet to come.”

The new clips in the trailer mainly consisted of brief shots of “Masters of the Air,” the sci-fi series “Wool,” the upcoming Jason Segel and Harrison Ford comedy “Shrinking,” and the forthcoming Apple/A24 movie “Sharper” starring Julianne Moore. “Shrinking” and “Sharper” already have announced release dates — January 27 and February 17, respectively. The rest of its slate remains undated at this point.

Watch the new teaser here:

Apple TV+ will close out 2022 with a major film premiere, with the drama “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, streaming from December 9. A new season of “Little America” also drops on the same date. A new holiday short film, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” will be available from Christmas Day on the service.

