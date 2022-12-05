ENGO 2 are the lightest sports glasses to launch with Apple Watch heads-up display

Back in September, MicroOLED launched Apple Watch support for its ActiveLook technology that transforms sports glasses into a heads-up display for Apple Watch. Now ENGO 2 is the latest eyewear to offer ActiveLook’s real-time heads-up display experience with gesture control, and 12-hour battery in what the company says is the most lightweight package yet.

ENGO 2 were first announced back in August with the expectation of shipping in September. After a delay, the super lightweight smart sports glasses are now making their debut.

The company shared a press release on the launch:

“ENGO Eyewear, the leading manufacturer of connected eyewear for sports, today announced the ENGO 2, its lightest, and most technologically advanced sports eyewear is now available for purchase. Created to give endurance athletes real-time access to performance data, directly in their field of view, ENGO 2 features advanced ActiveLookTM 2.0 technology.”

ENGO’s pitch is its smart glasses offer “intuitive, instant access to real-time data – without the need to break stride or take eyes off the road.”

ENGO 2 specs

Lightest smart sports glasses at 36g

Heads-up display with gesture control

12 hours of battery (continuous use)

Standard or Large shield option

Black or white frame

Water and sweat resistant

Compatible with Apple Watch, Garmin, and Suunto

Includes soft case, travel case, cleaning cloth, magnetic charging cable, and retainer strap

Price: $329.95

The company says ENGO 2 are available starting today but at the time of writing its website says “Back in stock soon.”

Check back to see when stock is available or click the link at the top of ENGO’s website to be notified when you can pick them up.

Here’s a closer look at the ActiveLook tech that powers ENGO 2:

